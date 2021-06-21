Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big break in the heat due to showers and thunderstorms becoming likely along with a trailing cold front. Breezy as high temps will reach the lower 80s but sink into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary storm threat. Tonight, showers early then clearing skies and cooler as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, in the wake of the front, skies brilliant sunshine as high temps only reach the mid-70s. Tuesday night, clear and cool with lows back in the mid-50s.

