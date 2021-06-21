Birthday Club
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials tell us that one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in the 11000 block of Highway 54.

That’s at the Daviess-Ohio County line.

They tell us the motorcyclist died in the crash.

Crews tell us that road will be shut down for several hours while they reconstruct the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

