Rain and cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 90s. Now that the sun has set, those temperatures have fallen back into the 80s. We will bottom out in the low to mid 70s by the end of the night under increasing clouds, and it will stay breezy with winds from the southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

There are some storms lined up along a cold front to our northwest, but now that those storms have lost the energy from the sun, it looks like they will fizzle out before reaching the Tri-State. At best, we may get a few sprinkles overnight, mainly in southeast Illinois.

However, once the sun rises tomorrow, the atmosphere will start to recharge, and another round of storms will fire up along that same cold front starting around midday tomorrow and continuing through the afternoon and evening.

By that time, the front will be passing right through the middle of the Tri-State. That means the northwest half of the Tri-State will probably see just a few scattered showers, but for the southeastern half of our region, showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible through the second half of the day on Monday.

It looks like the best chance for storms, and especially for severe weather, will stay to our southeast, but an isolated strong storm capable of producing heavy rain and damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out, especially east of I-69 in western Kentucky.

The last of that rain will taper off Monday night, and sunny skies will take over Tuesday and Wednesday, but the cold front bringing us that rain will also usher in much cooler air.

Our temperatures will top out in the lower 80s around or before noon on Monday, then as that cold front moves through, our wind direction will shift, and our temperatures will gradually begin to drop back through the 70s and into the 60s Monday afternoon and evening before eventually bottoming out in the mid 50s that night.

As that cooler air continues to flow in from the north, our temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, more than 10° below average for this time of year.

That kind of cooldown obviously doesn’t last very long. We will quickly rebound back into the 80s for the second half of the week, but more rain arrives by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.