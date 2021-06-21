Otters sign former USI pitcher Austin Gossmann

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For his first season playing professional baseball, former USI pitcher Austin Gossmann chose to continue his journey somewhere familiar.

He decided to stay local.

Gossmann signed with the Otters and last week he made his big debut.

“There’s a comfort level sleeping in the same bed and staying in the same house you have for the last three years,” Gossmann said. “There’s also a comfort level of having friends, the resources that are available to me, and how I know the town.”

An Indiana native, Gossmann ended his collegiate career at the University of Southern Indiana this past season after pitching for them for three seasons.

USI baseball head coach Tracy Archuleta believes Gossmann is ready to take the next step.

“Goose is the type of guy that he works every day, he loves the game of baseball, he loves competing,” Archuleta said. “Just happy to see him get this opportunity with the Otters.”

Now, Gossmann gets to continue playing the game he loves in the place that has given him the platform to succeed.

On Saturday, he made his first professional start.

“I can always go be a teacher, I can always go be a coach, but you can’t always play baseball so I kind of figured I got the opportunity and it just made sense,” Gossmann said.

