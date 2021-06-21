North Gibson School Corporation expanded summer program in full swing

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation entered its fourth week of their expanded summer school program.

Assistant Superintendent Eric Goggins said the pandemic made learning a bit harder for North Gibson students.

“Not only from quarantines and things this year, but the two months of school we lost last year,” he said.

COVID threw a wrench in their usual routines, and it showed in their test results.

“Our students had lost some critical instruction and priority standards from the previous school year,” Goggins explained.

However, with an unprecedented amount of grant money available this year, the school expanded their two-week program that used to happen right before the start of the school year, to a five-week program to pick up where students left off on the last day of school.

As of Monday, 400 students were enrolled.

“We’ve got students who are here learning, it’s very individualized,” Goggins said. “We’re seeing good results with students, they’re having fun which is important to us, as well.”

Goggins said each week, students take a pre-test for the week’s subject matter. Their results are used to determine what topics the kids need the most help with.

“It’s really individualized, and the small classrooms allow us to do small groups and individualized groups at their own reading level,” he said.

With the grant money they have available, they’ll be carrying this year’s program across the next three summers.

“We’re going to build from the data we’re collecting this year and the effectiveness of that, and start planning during the next school year for what next summer will look like,” Goggins said.

The school prioritizes students with significant learning gaps first, but all students are welcome to attend the summer school sessions.

In addition to the program, the school has been providing food to students.

Goggins said around 900 lunches are given out a day.

