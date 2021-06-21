Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Dispatch: Crews called to fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Rockport Elementary teacher, family injured in crash returning from vacation

Latest News

Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
The Great Race stopping in Owensboro
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An aerial view shows widespread damage to homes in suburban Chicago.
Aerial view: Chicago-area tornado damage
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx