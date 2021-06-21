Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mt. Vernon man turns 100 this Father’s Day

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was Father’s Day, and it was also a special day for one Mount Vernon man.

Gerald Dunigan celebrated his 100th birthday this Father’s Day.

Dunigan was born in 1921. Back then, the average cost of a movie ticket was only 15 cents. Dunigan says that’s one thing that will always stick out.

“Inflation, in other words, houses that sold for $6,000 thousand and now selling for $160,000,” Dunigan said.

Saturday, he spent his birthday surrounded by family.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a couple of years, been planning it,” said Tim Dunigan, Gerald’s son. “Due to COVID, we had to change other plans to do this day, so it’s all turned out wonderful. It’s the best day ever.”

“He’s extremely patient, and it also stems from his career of being a dentist for 45 years,” said Kelly Dunigan Jones, Gerald’s daughter. “He was always so gentle and kind.”

From serving in the Navy to traveling the world, Dr. Dunigan’s grandchildren say he’s always the one keeping them busy.

“He’s such an adventurous amazing character, and he has the greatest sense of humor,” said Maggie Jone, Gerald’s granddaughter. “At his age, he’s learned there is always something to do, and he’s never bored.”

For those of us that can only hope to see 100-years-old, here is Dr. Dunigan’s advice.

“You need to do what you like to do,” he said. “If you like to get up in the morning and dig a ditch if that’s what you like to do, that’s what you need to do.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Police identify man who died after Owensboro collision
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon
BSU student shot & killed overnight

Latest News

One person flown to trauma center after moped crash in Union Co.
One person flown to trauma center after moped crash in Union Co.
Dog stolen off Henderson Co. porch found, owner says.
Dog stolen off Henderson Co. porch found, owner says
Mt. Vernon man turns 100 this Father’s Day.
Mt. Vernon man turns 100 this Father’s Day
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville this week.
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville this week