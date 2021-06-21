Mt. Vernon man turns 100 this Father’s Day.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was Father’s Day, and it was also a special day for one Mount Vernon man.

Gerald Dunigan celebrated his 100th birthday this Father’s Day.

Dunigan was born in 1921. Back then, the average cost of a movie ticket was only 15 cents. Dunigan says that’s one thing that will always stick out.

“Inflation, in other words, houses that sold for $6,000 thousand and now selling for $160,000,” Dunigan said.

Saturday, he spent his birthday surrounded by family.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a couple of years, been planning it,” said Tim Dunigan, Gerald’s son. “Due to COVID, we had to change other plans to do this day, so it’s all turned out wonderful. It’s the best day ever.”

“He’s extremely patient, and it also stems from his career of being a dentist for 45 years,” said Kelly Dunigan Jones, Gerald’s daughter. “He was always so gentle and kind.”

From serving in the Navy to traveling the world, Dr. Dunigan’s grandchildren say he’s always the one keeping them busy.

“He’s such an adventurous amazing character, and he has the greatest sense of humor,” said Maggie Jone, Gerald’s granddaughter. “At his age, he’s learned there is always something to do, and he’s never bored.”

For those of us that can only hope to see 100-years-old, here is Dr. Dunigan’s advice.

“You need to do what you like to do,” he said. “If you like to get up in the morning and dig a ditch if that’s what you like to do, that’s what you need to do.”

