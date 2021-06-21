Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A deadly crash is under investigation right now in Daviess County.

Officials believe a motorcycle swerved into another lane and hit a truck.

The driver of the motorcycle died on scene near the county line.

New overnight near Chicago - lots of rain caused flooding for travelers at O’Hare.

The violent storm also caused damage and a possible tornado in DuPage County.

Plus major traffic alert starts this week for Evansville drivers. Northbound 41 from Morgan to Lynch will be down to one lane as crews begin work on a new bridge.

Bargain hunters everywhere will cash in on good deals today. This year’s amazon prime day is earlier than ever.

And, It’s going to be a lucky Monday for someone.

They’ll be $100,000 richer, courtesy of the Hadi Shriners.

A winner for the half pot will be drawn around 10 a.m.

