‘The Lloyd4U’ project looking for your feedback

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with The Lloyd4U in Vanderburgh County want to hear your thoughts on the possibility of permanently closing five roads along the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials say more than a dozen improvement projects are planned from Posey County Line Road all the way to Cross Pointe Boulevard.

Some possible, permanent road closures along the Lloyd are being considered as part of those projects.

Mindy Peterson is a spokesperson for “The Lloyd4U.”

“There is some information that would suggest that these are sites that might benefit from permanent closures in the area,” says Peterson. “If there are closures that happen, it really is going to be from a safety standpoint.”

This map shows the five options up for consideration.

"The Lloyd4U" officials want your feedback on possible road closures along the Lloyd Expressway. (WFIE)

Officials say these possible closures could improve traffic flow and safety along the Lloyd Expressway, but officials want to hear from commuters and area residents first.

”It is always good to hear from the public,” says Peterson. “To hear from the people who are on this corridor, who are driving the corridor, and have that information that maybe, quite frankly, is something we have not considered yet.”

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts is encouraged to take this five-question survey.

“If you have a few minutes,” says Peterson, “log on and share your thoughts. We are certainly eager to get that information.”

The questionnaire will be available through the end of July.

