Ind. reports 4 new COVID deaths
INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 150 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 751,526 confirmed cases and 13,379 deaths.
According to the state map, there are three new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Posey, Perry, Spencer, and Pike Counties.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,559 cases, 400 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,221 cases, 118 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,860 cases, 156 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,450 cases, 93 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,381 cases, 34 deaths
