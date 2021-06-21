Ind. reports 4 new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 150 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 751,526 confirmed cases and 13,379 deaths.

According to the state map, there are three new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Posey, Perry, Spencer, and Pike Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,559 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,221 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,860 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,450 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,381 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.