Hadi Shriners Half Pot drawing happening at 10 a.m.

By Chellsie Parker
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Get your tickets out and ready because it’s almost time for the big Hadi Shriners Half Pot drawing.

The Hadi Shriners tell us this half pot really helps them and the community out, especially after they had to cancel their biggest fundraiser, the Circus.

This is the second year for the half pot drawing, and the Shriners say this year, they did tickets electronically.

So instead of manually picking a winning ticket, a winner will be selected randomly using the Ascend state-certified software.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

We’ll let you know the results. The Shriners will also post in on their website and social media pages.

Ticket sales are over, and the total sits at $200,145. That means the winner will take home $100,072!

The winner should call the Had Shriners at 812-423-4285 or email them.

You have to do it within 30 days of the drawing.

If it is not claimed it will go back to the Hadi Shriners.

