The Great Race stopping in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will host an overnight stop on the 2021 Great Race Wednesday, June 23.

Officials say the Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to town for the $150,000 event, with the first car rolling onto Veterans Boulevard starting at 4:45 p.m.

“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world taking part in this incredible adventure,” said Jeff Stumb, The Great Race Director.

“Our downtown hotel properties are sold out that evening. Room demand has stretched out to our Highway 54 properties. We’ve received calls all week from people around the Midwest needing rooms for their trip to Owensboro to see this car spectacle,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro Destination Management.

There will also be a free concert from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum outdoor stage. There will also be food vendors.

In all, the participants in the event will cover more than 2,300 miles in 9 days. The race began in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas on June 19. The race will finish June 27 in Greenville, S.C.

“We are one of two cities selected in Kentucky for an overnight stop with the other being Lexington. This is going to be a can’t miss event bringing lots of outside money into our community,” said Chris Gendek, Visit Owensboro Destination Services.

The Great Race, which began 38 years ago, is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret check points along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. As in golf, the lowest score wins.

Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II. In the 2019 Great Race a 1916 Hudson won the event from Riverside, Calif., to Tacoma, Wash. The 2021 winners will again receive $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse. A 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber and a 1917 Peerless racer are the oldest cars scheduled to be in the 2021 Great Race this summer.

“When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival. Two years ago, we had a couple of overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event. We can’t wait to make our stop in Owensboro and want to say thank you for all the partners involved to make this event a reality,” added Stumb.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.