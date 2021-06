EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville has another swimmer heading to Tokyo this summer.

Mikaela Jenkins qualified for Team USA in the Paralympic trials over the weekend.

She’s one of just 34 swimmers to make the team.

[Previous: Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins places 1st in both races at Paralympic trials, awaits fate for Toyko]

The games begin August 24.

