Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A series of narcotics investigations has landed 21 people in jail in Tell City.
According to the Tell City Police Department, the investigations targeted offenses related to the distribution of methamphetamine and controlled substances.
Officials say in 2016, the Tell City Police Department, with the support of the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office, developed an initiative to apply enhanced enforcement to target the influx of methamphetamine and other drugs in Perry County.
We’re told the police department has since secured over $130,000 of federal grant money through the Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant to counterbalance the cost of the initiative. This lead to over 150 criminal investigations.
Here’s a list of their charges.
- Charles Faust - Dealing in meth x2, conspiracy to deal meth, possession of meth x2
- Gary Roesch - Dealing in meth x2, possession of meth x2
- Vickie Applegate - Dealing in meth x2, possession of meth x2
- William Wilkerson - Dealing in meth x2, manufacturing meth, possession of meth x3, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture
- Gary Schiyer - Possession of meth with intent to deliver
- Michael Little - Dealing in meth over 10 grams, possession of meth and is currently incarcerated in Breckinridge County, Kentucky
- Carolyn Clark - Possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana
- James Brett Thompson - Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, 5 counts of child molesting
- Ryan Powers - Possession of methamphetamine
- Scott Polster - FTA; Possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia habitual traffic violater
- Ryan Wheatly - Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
- Stephanie Dupont - Possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana
- Jessica Little - Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
- Velissa Young - Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
- Jon Kleeman - Possession of meth
- David Wilkerson - Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
- Mark Sandage - Possession of meth
- Shelmar Perry - Possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
- Heather Burst - Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
- Stephanie Sandage - Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
- Anthony Seifert - Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
