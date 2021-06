VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews are on scene of a working structure fire.

They say that’s in the 8400 block of Holly Court in Vanderburgh County.

That call came in just before 9 p.m.

#BREAKING: Dispatch confirms a report of a working fire on Holly Court in Vanderburgh County. — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) June 21, 2021

