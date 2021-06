EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and storms will taper off on Monday night as temperatures fall into the middle 50s on Tuesday morning. Partly sunny and pleasant for Tuesday with a high of 76. Warmer air works back into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Upper 80s on Thursday with rain chances returning Friday through Monday.

