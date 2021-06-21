Boil advisory issued for some residents in Princeton
Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton has issued a boil water advisory for some residents.
City officials say they’re issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all homes east of S Main Street and south of E Broadway/64E.
We’re told this is due to a water main break.
According to city officials, customers affected are asked to boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using it.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.