Boil advisory issued for some residents in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton has issued a boil water advisory for some residents.

City officials say they’re issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all homes east of S Main Street and south of E Broadway/64E.

We’re told this is due to a water main break.

According to city officials, customers affected are asked to boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using it.

