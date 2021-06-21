Birthday Club
Boil advisory issued for some residents in Princeton

(WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton has issued a boil water advisory for some residents.

City officials say they’re issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all homes east of S Main Street and south of E Broadway/64E.

We’re told this is due to a water main break.

According to city officials, customers affected are asked to boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes before using it.

