Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Dispatch: Crews called to fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Rockport Elementary teacher, family injured in crash returning from vacation

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with former college athletes in dispute with NCAA
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics
FILE - Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing...
EXPLAINER: Calls to #FreeBritney and court conservatorships
Mikaela Jenkins
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins is headed to Tokyo
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths