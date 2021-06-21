Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead in accident involving motorcycle at Daviess Co. line
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. motorcycle crash
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Little boy killed in house fire
Toddler killed in Madisonville fire
Dispatch: Crews called to fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Jessica Woodby
Woman arrested after 3 kids found alone in apartment, deputies say

Latest News

Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for server, LGBTQ kids
Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for LGBTQ kids
Steven Spielberg's production company signs a deal with Netflix.
Spielberg’s production company to make several films a year for Netflix
"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is delayed.
Hollywood Minute: The latest from Tinseltown and Nashville