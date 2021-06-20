Birthday Club
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville this week

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville drivers could have a major headache this week.

INDOT plans on closing the northbound lane on US 41 from Morgan Avenue to Lynch Road.

We’re told they’ll start the reconstruction of those lanes and ramps.

At some point during this project, they’re expected to start the first phases of the new southbound bridge.

They’re expected to start construction on the new bridge in 2022.

We’re told you can expect lane shifts until the entire project is over.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

