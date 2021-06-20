Wabash Co. authorities looking for stolen truck

WABASH CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies in Wabash County are looking for information regarding the theft of a truck.

Wabash County authorities looking for stolen truck. (Wabash County Sheriff's Office.)

They say it was last seen at Kennard Trucking off Route 1 in Mount Carmel.

It is a Ford F-150. If you’ve seen it, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say earlier in the day a 2014 Kia was found at the rest area off Route 1.

They say it was stolen from Evansville and had stolen plates on it.

