Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wabash Co. authorities looking for stolen truck

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies in Wabash County are looking for information regarding the theft of a truck.

Wabash County authorities looking for stolen truck.
Wabash County authorities looking for stolen truck.(Wabash County Sheriff's Office.)

They say it was last seen at Kennard Trucking off Route 1 in Mount Carmel.

It is a Ford F-150. If you’ve seen it, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say earlier in the day a 2014 Kia was found at the rest area off Route 1.

They say it was stolen from Evansville and had stolen plates on it.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Police identify man who died after Owensboro collision
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon
BSU student shot & killed overnight

Latest News

Roy Boy Shaved Ice van.
Roy Boy Shaved Ice van vandalized, owners offering reward
Henderson analyzes proposal to sell city’s power and light utility to Big Rivers
HMPL decision could come this week
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville this week
Henderson Co. Animal Control looking for leads after they say a dog was stolen off a porch.
Dog stolen off Henderson Co. porch found, owner says