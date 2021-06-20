Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Southridge baseball preparing for 3A state finals game

By Aaron Hancock
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge seems to be getting used to making trips to Victory Field.

This is the Raiders’ third straight appearance in the state finals, and they are even playing up a class this year.

They will take on Hanover Central as they try to take home the blue medals this time.

Gene Mattingly’s team knows firsthand how hard it is to be crowned the champs as they lost both previous state title games.

It’s now or never for this senior-laden squad.

“I think we’ve taught these guys that adversity is not the end and failure’s not fatal, so we don’t go into this thing thinking we have to do anything,” said Gene Mattingly, Southridge’s head coach. “We go into it, saying we get to do something that’s really special and we have an opportunity to do something, and so we don’t treat it as a burden. They’ve done a really good job of learning that message.”

“The hunger is still there, and we know that we really we haven’t done anything,” said Colson Montgomery, a Southridge Senior. “We’ve just gone up there and played in two state appearances. Everybody brings up like, ‘Oh, you gonna get it done this time,’ so that gives us a lot of motivation.”

Southridge will take on Hanover Central at 5 p.m. Eastern Time at Victory Field.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Police identify man who died after Owensboro collision
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes

Latest News

Jasper baseball prepping for 4A state finals
Daviess County softball.
KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.
Otters vs. Thunderbolts game 2 highlights.
Otters vs. Thunderbolts game 2 highlights
KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.
KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.