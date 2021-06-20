Southridge baseball preparing for 3A state finals game

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge seems to be getting used to making trips to Victory Field.

This is the Raiders’ third straight appearance in the state finals, and they are even playing up a class this year.

They will take on Hanover Central as they try to take home the blue medals this time.

Gene Mattingly’s team knows firsthand how hard it is to be crowned the champs as they lost both previous state title games.

It’s now or never for this senior-laden squad.

“I think we’ve taught these guys that adversity is not the end and failure’s not fatal, so we don’t go into this thing thinking we have to do anything,” said Gene Mattingly, Southridge’s head coach. “We go into it, saying we get to do something that’s really special and we have an opportunity to do something, and so we don’t treat it as a burden. They’ve done a really good job of learning that message.”

“The hunger is still there, and we know that we really we haven’t done anything,” said Colson Montgomery, a Southridge Senior. “We’ve just gone up there and played in two state appearances. Everybody brings up like, ‘Oh, you gonna get it done this time,’ so that gives us a lot of motivation.”

Southridge will take on Hanover Central at 5 p.m. Eastern Time at Victory Field.

