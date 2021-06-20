Birthday Club
Roy Boy Shaved Ice van vandalized, owners offering reward

Roy Boy Shaved Ice van.
Roy Boy Shaved Ice van.
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business is putting up a $1,000 reward to catch whoever vandalized their van.

The van belongs to Roy Boy Shaved Ice and it sits right off Green River Road.

The owners write on social media that the van has been a staple at the business for the last 15 years.

Unfortunately, it appears someone bashed the windshields in.

If you have any information about this, you are asked to contact the owners.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

