Otters’ Stambaugh Picked up by Cubs Organization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Otters starting pitcher Dalton Stambaugh was signed by the Chicago Cubs.

Dalton Stambaugh, from Fredericksburg, Ohio, signed and joined the Otters heading into the 2021 season.

The left-hander brought with him previous affiliated baseball experience with the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Stambaugh went 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA, while striking out 24 batters in 22.2 innings pitched with the Otters this season.

His last win came against the Schaumburg Boomers on June 13. In the outing, Stambaugh struck out seven and went 6.2 innings pitched.

“I’m very excited for this new opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Stambaugh said.

“I’m looking forward to representing the Cubs organization and helping in any way I can. I’m also looking forward to building new relationships and meeting new people.”

The signing will be the latest stint in affiliated baseball for Stambaugh.

Stambaugh was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles organization in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Morehead State University. He went on to pitch in 2019 with Gulf Coast League Orioles.

“We are very happy for Dalton getting this opportunity with the Cubs,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He certainly deserves it.”

“We wish Dalton the best of luck with the Cubs organization.”

Stambaugh is the first Otters player from the 2021 season to be signed to an affiliated organization.

Former Otters pitchers Randy McCurry and Chris Nunn were the last from Evansville to sign with the Cubs organization in 2017.

“It goes without saying that Mr. Bussing’s commitment has allowed me to acquire and retain the best coaching staff in all of minor league baseball,” McCauley said. “All of our assistant coaches – Boots (Day), Bobby (Segal), Billy (Easley) and Max (Peterson) – have put in so much work to help elevate our guys to the next level.”

McCauley also said having the history and proven ability of his coaching staff to get players signed into affiliated baseball helps recruit new players to Evansville.

The Otters have sent 82 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

