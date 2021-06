UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a moped crash Saturday in Union County.

Officials say the crash happened on Highway 360 at the Lost Creek Bridge.

The Union County Volunteer Fire Department, Deaconess EMS, Union County Sheriff’s Office and AirEvac 120 responded to the moped crash.

