KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Panthers are in the KHSAA State Softball Final Four.

The 3rd Region champs upset Louisville Ballard last week, before beating Pendleton County on Friday.

They took on Lewis County Saturday and beat them 6-2 to advance to Sunday’s state championship game.

“I tell ya what, when you get in this type of situation, and we had a quick turnaround in our district tournament, and we haven’t had a whole lot of time, to just sit back and really see what we’ve done,” said John Biggs, Daviess County head coach. “So, I told the girls to relax a little bit here, and then we’ll get focused up and be ready to go tomorrow.”

Daviess County will take on Louisville Butler Sunday at 1 p.m. Central Time for the KHSAA State Softball Championship.

