Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Panthers are in the KHSAA State Softball Final Four.

The 3rd Region champs upset Louisville Ballard last week, before beating Pendleton County on Friday.

They took on Lewis County Saturday and beat them 6-2 to advance to Sunday’s state championship game.

“I tell ya what, when you get in this type of situation, and we had a quick turnaround in our district tournament, and we haven’t had a whole lot of time, to just sit back and really see what we’ve done,” said John Biggs, Daviess County head coach. “So, I told the girls to relax a little bit here, and then we’ll get focused up and be ready to go tomorrow.”

Daviess County will take on Louisville Butler Sunday at 1 p.m. Central Time for the KHSAA State Softball Championship.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Police identify man who died after Owensboro collision
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes

Latest News

Victory Field.
Southridge baseball preparing for 3A state finals game
Jasper baseball prepping for 4A state finals
Otters vs. Thunderbolts game 2 highlights.
Otters vs. Thunderbolts game 2 highlights
KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.
KHSAA Softball Final Four: Daviess Co. vs. Lewis Co.