Jasper baseball prepping for 4A state finals

By Aaron Hancock
Updated: 58 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper baseball is preparing to play in their 10th state title game against Fischers.

The Wildcats come in with a 30-2 record, and they’re peaking at the right time, having won 21 in a row. That includes last week’s 17-2 beatdown of Mount Vernon, Fortville.

That wasn’t the only offensive explosion they’ve had recently either, as their bats have been hot lately.

They’re hoping that propels them to the program’s sixth state championship and their first since 2006.

“We’ve gotta get guys on, and then you’ve gotta take advantage when you do, and that’s the best thing we’ve done, whether it be a walk, an error, bunting a guy into position or somebody getting a hit,” said Terry Gobert, Jasper’s head coach. “It’s hard to do, but it’s helped us in the tournament, is the timely hitting. You look at our average, and we’re OK. We’re not a great hitting team up and down the lineup, but we’ve been more productive in the tournament. We’ve had better at-bats. People talk about hitting’s contagious, but it does put a little more in your step when the before you hits.”

“We’ve worked on it in practice a lot, being able to make we can cover all parts of the plate,” said Ben Henke, a Jasper junior. “Whenever there’s good arms on the mound, just being really disciplined up there at the plate and having an approach, and not necessarily getting big hits all the time, but being able to manufacture guys on base and get walks.”

Jasper will take on Fischers Tuesday night at 8 Eastern Time at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

