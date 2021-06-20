HMPL decision could come this week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners are due to hear a presentation from Big Rivers Electric at their meeting this week.

As we’ve reported, Big Rivers is trying to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

According to the meeting agenda, the presentation will be about Big River’s potential purchase of HMPL.

It was not clear on the agenda when commissioners will take a vote on Big River’s purchase proposal.

