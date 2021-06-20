Birthday Club
HMPL decision could come this week

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners are due to hear a presentation from Big Rivers Electric at their meeting this week.

As we’ve reported, Big Rivers is trying to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

[Previous: Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal]

[Previous: Big River Electric Corp. presents purchase proposal for HMP&L]

According to the meeting agenda, the presentation will be about Big River’s potential purchase of HMPL.

It was not clear on the agenda when commissioners will take a vote on Big River’s purchase proposal.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

