HMPL decision could come this week
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners are due to hear a presentation from Big Rivers Electric at their meeting this week.
As we’ve reported, Big Rivers is trying to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.
[Previous: Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal]
[Previous: Big River Electric Corp. presents purchase proposal for HMP&L]
According to the meeting agenda, the presentation will be about Big River’s potential purchase of HMPL.
It was not clear on the agenda when commissioners will take a vote on Big River’s purchase proposal.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.