DNR: 3 juveniles, man face several charges in Wabash Co. poaching case

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Three juveniles and a man have been charged in a Wabash County poaching case.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say 46-year-old Richard Stringfellow and the three juveniles face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

“On. Jan. 7, our officers received information regarding alleged poaching near Mount Carmel, Illinois, and across the Wabash River in Indiana,” said Timothy Tyler, director, IDNR Office of Law Enforcement. “Our officers worked quickly, notifying Indiana Department of Conservation Police Officers and the local state’s attorney to obtain the necessary search warrants. Upon execution of those warrants, our officers recovered evidence of multiple felony and misdemeanor acts, both in Illinois and in Indiana.”

Officials say they executed search warrants at the home of one of the juveniles back on January 8.

They say they uncovered evidence of a poaching related to the two other juveniles.

Stringfellow, along with the three juveniles, were then interviewed with DNR.

“At the conclusion of the interviews, the investigating officers found evidence that the three juvenile subjects allegedly killed more than 20 deer in Illinois and Indiana during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 deer seasons,” Tyler said. “Further, many of the deer were shot from pickup trucks using spotlights and rifles while others were intentionally run over. Perhaps the most disappointing information our officers discovered is that no meat from any of the deer illegally taken was used.”

Authorities with DNR say they confiscated eight deer, two rifles, one muzzleloader, one bow and a string of hawk talons.

They also seized the two pickup trucks that they say were used in the alleged poaching incidents.

More than 55 charges were filed in the case, including the following.

Felony resource theft

Felony animal abuse

Falsification of records

Unlawful take of deer

Hunting by use/aid of a vehicle

Spotlighting

Hunting deer with a rifle

Wanton waste of game meat

Shooting from a roadway

Transportation of loaded and uncased firearms

