Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Police identify man who died after Owensboro collision
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting
One person flown to trauma center after moped crash in Union Co.
One person flown to trauma center after moped crash in Union Co.
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets