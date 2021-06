LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Louisville Bulter takes down Daviess County 13-2 in the KHSAA State Softball Championship.

The Lady Panthers finish the season as state runner-ups.

Our Aaron Hancock was at the game today in Lexington. He’ll have all those details tonight on 14 News at 10.

KHSAA STATE SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL:



Louisville Butler wins 13-2 over Daviess County.



Great season by the Lady Panthers softball team, as they finish as the state runners-up! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) June 20, 2021

