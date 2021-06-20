Breezy, hot and humid Father’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, some storms moved in from the north this morning but quickly tapered off as they pushed through the Tri-State. We did see some clouds on and off throughout the day, which helped keep our temperatures a couple degrees cooler, topping out in the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon.

There are more storms to our northwest tonight, but once again, those are expected to fizzle out as they move into the Tri-State. We may get a little rain, especially in southeast Illinois, but it looks like the chance of severe weather will probably stay to our northwest. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

We will see more sunshine Sunday, and it looks like any chance of rain will stay to our north this Father’s Day. It will still be breezy though with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. That sunshine and warm southerly wind will work together to push our temperatures in the low 90s Sunday afternoon, and heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to near 100°.

The summer solstice also occurs at 10:32 PM on Sunday, which means Sunday and Monday will be the longest days of the year with 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

A cold front will move through the Tri-State Monday. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible. Our wind direction will also shift halfway through the day, and cooler air will start to blow in from the northwest. As a result, we will reach a high temperature in the low to mid 80s around midday, then our temperatures will gradually start to fall out of the 80s and through the 70s during the afternoon and evening, bottoming out in the mid 50s that night.

The clouds and rain will push off to the southeast Monday night, and sunny skies will take over Tuesday, but that cooler air will still be flowing in from the north. Our temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon, about 10° below average for this time of year.

We will quickly climb back into the upper 80s by the end of the week, but rain returns to the forecast Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.