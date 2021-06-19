WATCH: Evansville’s Lilly King races in 200m breaststroke finals at Olympic trials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is set to race in the 200-meter breaststroke final Friday night.
That coverage will start at 8 p.m.
You can watch the finals here, but you need to have a cable or satellite login.
You can also see the event on-air on WFIE.
[Previous: Mark and Ginny King celebrate Lilly’s ticket to Tokyo]
She advanced to the finals after coming out on top in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinals on Thursday.
She won by a narrow margin over Annie Lazor, who ended the race with a time of 2:22.80.
Earlier Thursday, King swam in the 200-meter breaststroke preliminary race. She had a time of 2:25.82, which was the third-fastest time of the prelims.
On Tuesday, King won the 100-meter breaststroke final at the Team USA trials, earning her a spot on her second Olympic team.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.