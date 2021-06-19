Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: Evansville’s Lilly King races in 200m breaststroke finals at Olympic trials

NBC profiles Evansville's Lilly King
NBC profiles Evansville's Lilly King
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is set to race in the 200-meter breaststroke final Friday night.

That coverage will start at 8 p.m.

You can watch the finals here, but you need to have a cable or satellite login.

You can also see the event on-air on WFIE.

[Previous: Mark and Ginny King celebrate Lilly’s ticket to Tokyo]

She advanced to the finals after coming out on top in the 200-meter breaststroke semifinals on Thursday.

She won by a narrow margin over Annie Lazor, who ended the race with a time of 2:22.80.

Earlier Thursday, King swam in the 200-meter breaststroke preliminary race. She had a time of 2:25.82, which was the third-fastest time of the prelims.

On Tuesday, King won the 100-meter breaststroke final at the Team USA trials, earning her a spot on her second Olympic team.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Names released of couple found dead in mobile home
Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Anthony Wayne Pearson
Man facing sexual misconduct with a minor charges
Tahir Demirovic
Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on

Latest News

Dawnita Wilkerson
Dawnita Wilkerson missing for 1 year weekend
Henderson Co. Animal Control looking for leads after they say a dog was stolen off a porch.
Officials: Dog stolen off Henderson porch
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Pickleball courts are coming to Newburgh
Pickleball courts are coming to Newburgh