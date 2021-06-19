Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say over $17,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a business on Friday.

Officers initially responded to Kay Jewelers on Green River Road for a panic alarm, but the nature changed to a theft in progress just before 5:30 p.m.

The report shows a man stole an estimated $17,195 worth of jewelry.

We’re told police did not find a suspect but were able to pull up camera footage of the theft.

Crime Scene was called to process the scene, and the store was given a case number.

