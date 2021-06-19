Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business

By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say over $17,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a business on Friday.

Officers initially responded to Kay Jewelers on Green River Road for a panic alarm, but the nature changed to a theft in progress just before 5:30 p.m.

The report shows a man stole an estimated $17,195 worth of jewelry.

We’re told police did not find a suspect but were able to pull up camera footage of the theft.

Crime Scene was called to process the scene, and the store was given a case number.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
Anthony Wayne Pearson
Man facing sexual misconduct with a minor charges
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Names released of couple found dead in mobile home
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle
Tahir Demirovic
Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on

Latest News

Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.
Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.
Ind. reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business