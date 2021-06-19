Report: 2 catalytic converter thefts in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday’s police report shows two catalytic converter thefts in Evansville.

According to the report, Midwest Terazzo Inc. had a catalytic converter cut from a vehicle between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The report also shows a catalytic converter was stolen sometime this week off a vehicle in the 1400 block of Cullen Ave.

There are no suspects at this time.

