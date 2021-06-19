Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Report: 2 catalytic converter thefts in Evansville

By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday’s police report shows two catalytic converter thefts in Evansville.

According to the report, Midwest Terazzo Inc. had a catalytic converter cut from a vehicle between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The report also shows a catalytic converter was stolen sometime this week off a vehicle in the 1400 block of Cullen Ave.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
Anthony Wayne Pearson
Man facing sexual misconduct with a minor charges
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Names released of couple found dead in mobile home
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle
Tahir Demirovic
Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on

Latest News

Dispatch: Water rescue underway for capsized boat in Henderson
BSU student shot & killed overnight
Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.
Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.
Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business