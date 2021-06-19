Police investigating burglary at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a burglary at a business on Green River Road Friday morning.

Officers responded to Dollar Variety Plus in reference to a suspicious circumstance.

Authorities say the caller told police he noticed the bottom window pane had been removed and items were in boxes.

When officers arrived, they say there were several boxes in and outside of the business, and multiple bottom windows had been tampered with.

The report states the owner determined most of his vaping products had been stolen, $700 in cash and $700 in hookah smoking devices.

Video surveillance shows two individuals entering the business through the lower window around 2 a.m. putting items in several bags before leaving.

Crime Scene was called and responded to the scene.

According to the report, the estimated loss totaled $15,420.

