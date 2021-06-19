Otters take on Thunderbolts at Bosse Field Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Otters continued their season-long, nine-game homestand Friday night.

They opened up a series against the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Evansville is flying high early in the season with a record of 14-6.

The first place Otters are on a four-game winning streaking, and they’ve played well at home with nine wins at Bosse.

We caught up with the manager, Andy McCauley, before the game. He talked about what’s behind the team’s early-season success.

“It’s been a combination of everything. That’s the thing,” said Andy McCauley, Otters’ manager. “Big hits from everyone in the lineup, one through nine, and even bench guys coming off the bench and doing a great job when they get their opportunity to play. It’s really been a team effort so far. There’s not really one thing or another you can point at. You play great defense some nights. We’ve gotten big hits other nights, and we’ve gotten great pitching some nights.”

“It’s a great group of guys. Not only are they good players out on the field, but they’re great guys off the field,” said Otters’ catcher, Dakota Phillips. “They’ve got good character and good personalities. Everybody kinda just molds with everybody, and everybody’s out here playing for the guy beside them, and it’s really great.”

The Otters will be back home again Saturday night at 6:35 in game two against the Windy City.

