Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Otters take on Thunderbolts at Bosse Field Friday night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Otters continued their season-long, nine-game homestand Friday night.

They opened up a series against the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Evansville is flying high early in the season with a record of 14-6.

The first place Otters are on a four-game winning streaking, and they’ve played well at home with nine wins at Bosse.

We caught up with the manager, Andy McCauley, before the game. He talked about what’s behind the team’s early-season success.

“It’s been a combination of everything. That’s the thing,” said Andy McCauley, Otters’ manager. “Big hits from everyone in the lineup, one through nine, and even bench guys coming off the bench and doing a great job when they get their opportunity to play. It’s really been a team effort so far. There’s not really one thing or another you can point at. You play great defense some nights. We’ve gotten big hits other nights, and we’ve gotten great pitching some nights.”

“It’s a great group of guys. Not only are they good players out on the field, but they’re great guys off the field,” said Otters’ catcher, Dakota Phillips. “They’ve got good character and good personalities. Everybody kinda just molds with everybody, and everybody’s out here playing for the guy beside them, and it’s really great.”

The Otters will be back home again Saturday night at 6:35 in game two against the Windy City.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Names released of couple found dead in mobile home
Anthony Wayne Pearson
Man facing sexual misconduct with a minor charges
Tahir Demirovic
Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle

Latest News

KHSAA Softball Elite Eight: Daviess Co. vs Pendleton Co.
KHSAA Softball Elite Eight: Daviess Co. vs Pendleton Co.
Juneteenth celebrations set throughout Tri-State
Owensboro Police investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle
Ivy Tech tuition stays flat, cost of textbooks covered.
Ivy Tech tuition stays flat, cost of textbooks covered