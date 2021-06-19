Juneteenth celebrations take place across the country

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is the first Juneteenth that is officially recognized as a federal holiday.

The day commemorates the end of slavery.

The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas.

14 News caught up with Evansville’s NAACP Chapter President.

He told us although this is a time to celebrate, we must remember what it took to get to this point.

“Dr. King, one of his speeches was that the man on the inside would say go away and trouble me not,” said Rev. Gerald Arnold. “But because of the man on the outside, because of his importunity, because of his constant knocking, not only will he get up and give him some bread, he will give him as much as he needs. We just got to keep knocking. . .”

