Juneteenth celebrations set throughout Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Tri-State will be celebrating Juneteenth this weekend, remembering the official end of slavery.

In Evansville, The second annual Juneteenth celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the corner of Culver Waggoner.

Community organizations, food and craft vendors and entertainment will all be there.

The Owensboro Black Expo is hosting an event at Kendall Perkins Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Lyles State, the Historic School and Museum will host its annual Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

