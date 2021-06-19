Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths

(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 241 new coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths.

According to the state website, 308 cases have been added to the total positive cases but are not included in the new positive cases.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 751,242 confirmed cases and 13,375 deaths.

According to the state map, there are three new cases in Dubois County, two in Warrick County and one in Vanderburgh and Gibson counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,556 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,218 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,860 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,448 cases, 93 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,345 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,382 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on Evansville’s west side
Anthony Wayne Pearson
Man facing sexual misconduct with a minor charges
Coroner: 2 people found dead in mobile home in Vanderburgh Co.
Names released of couple found dead in mobile home
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision involving motorcycle
Tahir Demirovic
Deputies: Passed out driver hits patrol car head on

Latest News

Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.
Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.
Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes
Police investigating burglary at Evansville business