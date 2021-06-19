Ind. reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 241 new coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths.

According to the state website, 308 cases have been added to the total positive cases but are not included in the new positive cases.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 751,242 confirmed cases and 13,375 deaths.

According to the state map, there are three new cases in Dubois County, two in Warrick County and one in Vanderburgh and Gibson counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,556 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,218 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,860 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,738 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,448 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,345 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,382 cases, 34 deaths

