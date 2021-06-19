Birthday Club
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.

26-year-old Brook Lowe
26-year-old Brook Lowe(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a neglect charge after police say her son was found approximately 2.5 blocks from where she was.

Authorities say dispatch received a call about a three-year-old at the intersection of Fulton Ave. and W Delaware St., wearing a T-shirt and diaper at 12:19 p.m.

Officers started searching the area for the child’s house. That’s when police say they found the mother, 26-year-old Brook Lowe, on W. Iowa St.

Authorities say when they arrived at the house, Lowe immediately scolded the child, causing the child to cry because he thought he was in trouble.

According to court documents, Lowe went to sit on the front steps of her house, so officers followed her to get information.

While trying to get information, police say Lowe became upset and tried to go back into the house, but officers told her she couldn’t until their investigation was complete. That’s when authorities say she started yelling and kept ignoring commands.

Police tell 14 News while they were placing her into custody, she grabbed the step railing and door handle to try and prevent officers from placing her under arrest.

Lowe is facing a neglect and resisting law enforcement charge

