Evansville community celebrates Juneteenth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Juneteenth celebrations took place here in the Tri-State this weekend.

On Evansville’s west side, an event happened that featured dozens of Black-owned businesses.

There was so much to check out, from food, jewelry to even some local artists selling their artwork.

There was also much more meaning in this day than any other year before.

“It is such a huge thing in my opinion for Juneteenth to be recognized as a federal holiday now,” Phillip Baker, one organizer said.

The conversation has to start somewhere.

“That alone will open up more people to understand and talk about the history of what it took for us to even make it here to this day,” Baker said.

That’s why a handful of people from the community invited 82 Black-owned businesses and non-profits to the second annual Juneteenth celebration.

“This is literally by the community and for the community. This entire event is just the coordination and the unity and the collaboration with everyone you see out here today,” Baker said.

“We’re celebrating freedom. And also for our children to get out and do everything with each other in a positive light and see that we can come out without having to have violence or anything like that,” Teea Blay, the owner of Ts Accessories and Beads, said.

The community is also sharing a very similar message.

“I think we can only grow from here and allow for the Black community to be educated about our history, where we come from, and to be proud of something,” Courtney Sharp, CEO of Sharp Elite Nutrition, said.

You can find some of the businesses and their contact information below.

Sharp Elite Nutrition: https://www.facebook.com/Sharp-Elite-Nutrition-100716765415160/

Ts Accessories and Beads: https://www.facebook.com/tsaccessoriesandbeads/

Framed By Marie / Handmade Jewelry Frames: annasuggs1029@gmail.com

