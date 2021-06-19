Dispatch: Water rescue underway for capsized boat in Henderson
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Dispatch confirms a water rescue is underway for a capsized boat on the Ohio River.
According to dispatch, the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department and Henderson County Rescue are among the agencies responding to the downtown riverfront.
