Dispatch: Water rescue underway for capsized boat in Henderson

By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Dispatch confirms a water rescue is underway for a capsized boat on the Ohio River.

According to dispatch, the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department and Henderson County Rescue are among the agencies responding to the downtown riverfront.

We’ll continue to update this story when more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

