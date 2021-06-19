Birthday Club
Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.

Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a storage facility was vandalized, causing over $10,000 in damage.

Deputies say an unknown individual(s) came into the Cecil Farms and Melon 1 storage facility on the weekend of June 5.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444.

