Deputies investigating vandalism at storage facility in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a storage facility was vandalized, causing over $10,000 in damage.

Deputies say an unknown individual(s) came into the Cecil Farms and Melon 1 storage facility on the weekend of June 5.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444.

