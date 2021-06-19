Dawnita Wilkerson missing for 1 year weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A year ago this weekend, Dawnita Wilkerson disappeared.

[Previous: Family asking for help to find missing woman]

Since then, only a handful of surveillance pictures have been released, and police say they have no new information to share.

Saturday morning, Dawnita’s family will have a walk at Wesselman Park, hoping to not only spread the word about Dawnita but to collect donations to help with reward money, signs and posters and to help take care of Dawnita’s daughters.

That walk starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.