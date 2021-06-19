BSU student shot & killed overnight

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting in Muncie has left a Ball State University student dead.

In a letter on Ball State’s Twitter account, the shooting happened on West Abbot Street.

We’re told the victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Sad news in Muncie… @BallState confirms a student was shot and killed early this morning… https://t.co/Nw5EULhBn3 — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) June 19, 2021

