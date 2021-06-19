Affidavit: Man with BAC 4 times legal limit arrested after reported hit and run crashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove over four times the legal limit.

Police say they responded to Broadway Liquor for multiple hit and run property damage crashes with a possibly intoxicated driver.

Dispatch received calls stating a Chevy Trailblazer hit two cars while turning onto Broadway Ave. and the same vehicle was at Broadway Liquor, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they say they saw 28-year-old Cody Doninger sitting on the ground next to the heavily damaged vehicle.

According to police, a witness told officers that Doninger nearly hit several parked cars on the lot before stopping in front of a dumpster.

When police asked Doninger to stand up, they say he was unable to stand and fell back down.

Police say they tried to conduct the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus sobriety test but terminated the test and did not conduct other tests due to Doninger’s inability to stand on his own. That’s when police say they offered a portable breath test, which he tested .33.

Documents reveal police found an unmarked prescription pill bottle with four pills inside his vehicle, testing as a schedule four controlled substance.

Authorities say a resident in the area also heard a loud crash behind his house and witnessed the vehicle come out of the alley at a high rate of speed before over-correcting and hitting a parked SUV on the side of the road. That’s when police say the resident checked his garage and noticed fresh damage.

Doninger was taken to Deaconess Midtown for jail clearance. While at the hospital, police say Doninger admitted to drinking a pint and a half of vodka before driving.

A chemical test was also taken at the hospital, where police say his presumptive results showed a BAC of .360, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Doninger is charged with operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment, two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, possession of a scheduled substance and operating without financial responsibility.

