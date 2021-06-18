Youth First receives award to continue behavioral health support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation presented an award of $78,574 to Youth First Friday.

Youth First partners with 92 schools across 11 Indiana counties.

Officials say their social workers follow the best behavioral health practices to meet with students, small groups, present to classrooms and large groups as well as consult with parents, teachers and other community agencies.

Thanks to the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation grant, Youth First has now equipped its clinical team with HIPAA-compliant telehealth tools and training to continue their critical work.

These telehealth tools allowed Youth First’s services and programs to be delivered uninterrupted this past school year, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Indiana, data from the State of the Nation’s Mental Health report shows significantly fewer mental health diagnoses last year, particularly among children and adolescents, compared to 2019.

10 percent overall drop for young children

5 percent overall drop for adolescents

13 percent drop for young children diagnosed with ADHD

9 percent drop for adolescents diagnosed with ADHD

Leaders say these findings are part of a report based on Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield claims from 1.8 million Hoosiers.

