‘Whole hog dinner’ available at WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new food option is coming to the WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival this year. Pappa Bear’s is catering out of Haubstadt at the fest for the first time, and they wanted to make their debut known with what they call their “whole hog dinner.”

The pig is roasted for 14 hours, and Pappa Bear’s staff says it’ll feed at least 150 people.

They say they have plenty of other food when that runs out.

Owner Brent Weatherwax says having a food truck at the Handy Fest has been a dream of his since he was a little kid.

”Love the music, love the atmosphere, and it’s a blast. Now I finally get to do it,” shared Weatherwax. “I’m ecstatic, so we went big, we got the whole hog. We got that, the pork belly bites, baked beans and coleslaw. Limited menu, but what we’re gonna do we’ll knock your socks off with.”

They’ll be out at the Handy Fest all day long if you want to stop by and see the hog yourself.

