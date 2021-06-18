Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

By Byron Douglas
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear but not as cool this morning as lows drop to 70-degrees. Mostly sunny and hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will ascend into the mid-90s behind southerly winds. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms…mainly late Friday afternoon through early Saturday.

Saturday, party sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms early then again during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Sunday, partly sunny and humid withs scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Smith
EPD looking for missing man
Esther Pullom
Police: Intoxicated driver facing child neglect charge
Brandon Greenwell
Police: Man arrested after chase in stolen car
NBC profiles Evansville's Lilly King
Lilly King earns 1st place in 200m breaststroke semifinals at Olympic trials, advances to finals
Authorities: Minor injuries reported after car drives into building in downtown Henderson
Authorities: Car drives into building in downtown Henderson

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
6/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid
14 First Alert 6/17 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/17 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/17 at 4pm
14 First Alert 6/17 at 4pm