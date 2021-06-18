Sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear but not as cool this morning as lows drop to 70-degrees. Mostly sunny and hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will ascend into the mid-90s behind southerly winds. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms…mainly late Friday afternoon through early Saturday.

Saturday, party sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms early then again during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Sunday, partly sunny and humid withs scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s.

